Gary Wilson is the Welsh Open defending champion. | Getty Images

The best snooker players in the world are battling it out in Llandudno this week.

First held in 1992 - when it took over from the Welsh player-only Welsh Professional Championship - the Welsh Open is the longest running ranking snooker tournament after the World Championship and the UK Championship.

This year is the third in its new home of Venue Cymru, in Llandudno, with 2024 seeing Gary Wilson defeat fellow Englishman Martin O'Donnell 9-4 in a fairly one-sided final. Wilson has already gone out of this year’s tournament meaning there will be a new champion.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 tournament.

What is the schedule for the Welsh Open?

The matches will be played as follows:

Last 64: February 10-11.

Last 32: February 12.

Last 16: February 13.

Quarter-finals: February 14.

Semi-finals: February 15.

Final: February 16.

When is John Higgins playing?

Scotland's John Higgins is the only player to have won the Welsh Open five times and started his latest campaign with a 4-0 hammering of fellow Scot Graeme Dott .

He’ll be playing English 20th seed Robert Milkins in the next round on Wednesday, February 12.

How much does the winner of the Welsh Open 2025 win?

There's a prize pot of £550,400 up for grabs, broken down as follows:

Last 96: £1,000

Last 64: £3,600

Last 32: £5,400

Last 16: £9,000

Quarter-final: £13,200

Semi-final: £21,000

Runner-up: £45,000

Winner: £100,000

Highest break: £5,000

What trophy does the winner get?

The winner of the Welsh Open recieves the Ray Reardon Trophy - names after the Welsh snooker legend who won six World Championships between 1970 and 1978.

Who can I watch the Welsh Open on television?

The Welsh Open will be broadcast live on the BBC iPlayer and the Red Button. It is also broadcast live on Eurosport and BBC Wales.

Where is Ronnie O'Sullivan?

World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan pulled out of the tournament at the last minute for the second year in a row. Last year he blamed 'stage fright'.