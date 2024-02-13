Robert Milkins is the Welsh Open defending champion.

First held in 1992 - when it took over from the Welsh player-only Welsh Professional Championship - the Welsh Open is the longest running ranking snooker tournament after the World Championship and the UK Championship.

This year is the second in its new home of Venue Cymru, in Llandudno, with 2023 seeing Robert Milkins defeat fellow Englishman Shaun Murphy 9-7 in a close final.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 tournament.

What is the schedule for the Welsh Open?

The matches will be played as follows:

Round One : February 12-13.

: February 12-13. Round Two : February 12-14.

: February 12-14. Round Three : February 14-15.

: February 14-15. Round Four : February 15.

: February 15. Quarter-finals : February 16.

: February 16. Semi-finals : February 17.

: February 17. Final: February 18.

When is John Higgins playing?

Scotland's John Higgins is the only player to have won the Welsh Open five times and will start his latest campaign against world number 58 Tian Pengfei at 7pm on Tuesday, February 13.

Other Scottish players in the tournament are Anthony McGill (already through to the second round), Ross Muir, and Greame Dott.

How much does the winner of the Welsh Open 2024 win?

There's a prize pot of £427,000 up for grabs, broken down as follows:

Last 64 : £3,000

: £3,000 Last 32 : £4,500

: £4,500 Last 16 : £7,500

: £7,500 Quarter-final : £11,000

: £11,000 Semi-final : £17,500

: £17,500 Runner-up : £35,000

: £35,000 Winner : £80,000

: £80,000 Highest break: £5,000

What trophy does the winner get?

The winner of the Welsh Open recieves the Ray Reardon Trophy - names after the Welsh snooker legend who won six World Championships between 1970 and 1978.

Who can I watch the Welsh Open on television?

The Welsh Open will be broadcast live on BBC Wales, meaning it will be available in the rest of the UK on the iPlayer.

Where is Ronnie O'Sullivan?

World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan pulled out of the tournament at the last minute, blaming 'stage fright'.

Who is favouite to win the 2024 Welsh Open?