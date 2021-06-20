Action from Hamilton Crescent as West of Scotland enjoyed a 106-run victory over Dumfries. Picture: John Devlin

Following double centuries for Jamie Crawley and Cross in the Regional Pro50 Series a fortnight ago and Michael Leask’s astonishing 198 for Forfarshire in a T20 Cup clash in midweek, Hairs and Cross were in big-hitting form as Watsonians and Heriot’s both recorded convincing wins.

At Myreside, Hairs took a shine to the Grange attack as Sonians amassed 295-9 from their 46 overs – the left-hander accounting for 191 of them. He faced just 97 balls and peppered the boundaries with a series of explosive shots.

Grange, who went into the fixture unbeaten, could only respond with 227 as the home bowlers took advantage of Hairs’ heroics.

Matthew Cross was the main man for Heriot’s against Stoneywood-Dyce at Goldenacre. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Meanwhile, Cross, enjoying a rich vein of form, was the main man for Heriot’s who posted 307-5 – also from 46 overs - against Stoneywood-Dyce at Goldenacre.

The former Aberdeenshire player, who had spells with Notts and Essex, came in at the fall of the first wicket and was still there at the end, unbeaten on 171 from 130 balls.

He hit 13 boundaries and nine maximums while the home side had cameos from Mark Watt (41) and Keith Morton (36no).

It was all too much for the visitors for whom David Kidd provided the only sustained resistance with a spirited 48 but Heriot’s duly completed a commanding win by 151 runs.

Champions Forfarshire also racked-up the runs, posting 303 against Stewart’s Melville at Inverleith where visiting skipper Scott Cameron top-scored with 71.

In reply, the capital side were never up with the required rate though they fought hard to reach 228ao in the final over.

Elsewhere Carlton had an impressive six-wicket win at Arbroath while the match between RH Corstorphine and Meigle was abandoned at a flooded Barnton.

Clydesdale produced a doughty fightback to beat Prestwick in the Western Premier’s top-of-the-table clash at the Henry Thow Oval.

Having opted to bat, they looked in serious trouble on 103-9, Majid Haq (4-18) and Sachin Chaudhary (3-24) doing the bulk of the damage. However, Calum Drummond and Arun Krishna dug in to take the total to 141 and give the visitors a timely boost.

Prestwick’s openers put their team in charge with a half-century stand, only for Dale to hit back for a second time, Drummond and Dan Cairns taking three wickets apiece as the home side crumbled to 118.

Clydesdale now sit proudly on their own at the top of the table after Ferguslie went down in a thriller against Stirling at Meikleriggs.

Matthew Tweedie’s fine 74 helped the visitors post 225-5 and they were well on top with the ball after reducing the Paisley team to 126-6. However, home skipper Riyaad Henry’s 88 was in vain, his team falling two runs short.

A battling 37 from Ross Lyons helped Uddingston to their first victory of the campaign against Langside at Bothwell Castle. The former Scotland man’s effort saw the champions recover from 113-6 to post 174. Lyons then bagged three wickets and Amir Gul 4-15 as Langside were dismissed for 105.