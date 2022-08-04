Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally gears up for return to full strength

Based in Banchory, the Grampian will once again welcome the prestigious Motorsport UK British Rally Championship and KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championship to the event, offering a spectacular day of action in the nearby Kincardineshire forests.

As the biggest motorsport event in the northeast of Scotland, an impressive entry of drivers from across the UK and beyond will tackle the popular stages in the forests of Durris, Fetteresso and Drumtochty with a central rally base at Milton of Crathes.

And after Covid restrictions prevented fans from attending last year, rally organisers are delighted to open the doors to spectators next month, enabling them to witness some of the fastest rally drivers in Europe blast through the gravel test in a spectacular display of skill and precision.

The Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally will offer a spectacular day of action (credit: Eddie Kelly Motorsport Photography)

Banchory will offer the first chance to view the cars and crews with the Ceremonial Start taking place in the public car park just off the B974 from around 8.40 on Saturday morning. Onlookers will have the chance to chat to the drivers and get up close and personal to the cars before they head out into the forests for the day.

The Zenith Energy Durris test hosts the opening stage of the event and the first of two spectator areas on the stages. The first stage kicks off from around 9am with the second pass at 2.45pm.

Stages three and six at the John Wink Design Finglenny house the second location. Be in place for 12pm for the first run and 3.10pm for the second.

The ceremonial finish and traditional champagne spray will take place at Milton of Crathes from around 4.15pm where the winner of the event will be crowned.

The Rally is the biggest motorsport event in the north east (credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography)

Each spectator area requires a £10 cash donation to the local charities manning the area. More information including spectator access maps, entry list and timings will be at www.grampianforestrally.com

Regular updates will be posted on the event’s social media channels and website.