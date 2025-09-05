US Open Women's Final 2025: How to watch Aryna Sabalenka take on Amanda Anisimova - and prize money
First competed for in 1881, the US Open Tennis Championships is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, and this year runs from August 24 to September 7.
Played on hardcourts, the tournament consists of the headlining men’s and women’s singles competitions, alongside men's and women's doubles, mixed doubles events.
This year saw a big change, with the mixed doubles tournament taking place on August 19 and 20 with a new format of matches being played as a best-of-three four game sets.
But tomorrow all eyes will be on the women’s tournament - as defending champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on Amanda Anisimova in the final.
Here’s everything you need to know.
How did Aryna Sabalenka get to the US Open final?
Here are Aryna Sabalenka’s results in the tournament so far:
- 1st Round: def. Rebeka Masarova 7–5, 6–1
- 2nd Round: def. Polina Kudermetova 7–6(4), 6–2
- 3rd Round: def. Leylah Fernandez 6–3, 7–6(2)
- 4th Round (Round of 16): def. Cristina Bucșa 6–1, 6–4
- Quarterfinal: advanced via walkover over Markéta Vondroušová (Vondroušová withdrew injured)
- Semifinal: def. Jessica Pegula 4–6, 6–3, 6–4
How did Amanda Anisimova get to the US Open final?
Here are Amanda Anisimova’s results in the tournament so far:
- 1st Round: def. Kimberly Birrell 6–3, 6–2
- 2nd Round: def. Maya Joint 7–6(2), 6–2
- 3rd Round: def. Jaqueline Cristian 6–4, 4–6, 6–2
- 4th Round: def. Beatriz Haddad Maia 6–0, 6–3
- Quarterfinal: def. Iga Świątek 6–4, 6–3
- Semifinal: def. Naomi Osaka 6–7(4), 7–6(3), 6–3
When is the US Open Women’s Final being played?
The final will start at 9pm UK time at the 23,771-capacity Arthur Ashe Stadium.
What’s the prize money for the 2025 US Open?
Here’s how the prize money is allocated - with the women’s final worth a cool $2,500,000 .
- Winner: $5,000,000
- Finalist: $2,500,000
- Semi-finalist: $1,260,000
- Quarter-finalist: $660,000
- Round of 16: $400,000
- Round of 32: $237,000
- Round of 64: $154,000
- Round of 128: $110,000
How can I watch the US Open women’s final on television in the UK?
In the UK the US Open is available to watch on Sky Sports Tennis, with any match available via Sky Sports+.
You don't have to be a subscriber to watch – you can buy a daily pass on the NOW TV platform for £14.99, or a monthly pass for £34.99.
Who is the favourite to win the US Open Women’s Final?
Aryna Sabalenka is favourite to win with odds of 4/9, with Amanda Anisimova lagging behind priced at 7/4.
