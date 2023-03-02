The world’s best dart players are set to fight it out for one of the most highly sought after titles in the sport – and a bumper payday.

Dutch darter Danny Noppert won last year's UK Open.

Taking place from March 3-5 in Minehead, the UK Open darts tournament is often referred to as the FA Cup of darts – due to its open format and unseeded draw meaning unknowns can come up against the sport’s biggest names.

The 2023 tournament will be the 21st edition of the competition that has previously seen the likes of Phil Taylor, Raymond van Barneveld, Adrian Lewis and Michael van Gerwin lift the trophy. Last year saw Dutch darter Danny Noppert win the title after edging out Michael Smith 11-10 in a thrilling final.

A total of 158 competitors will take part in the three days of competition, with the world’s top 96 highest ranked players joining proceedings in the second round.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the the UK Open Prize Money?

To guarantee a share of the £600,000 prize fund players must reach the second round of the tournament.

First round winners get £1,000, reaching the third round gets you £1,500 and reaching the last 64 means a £2,500 payday.

Reaching the second day of play means a cheque for £5,000, the top 16 get £5,000 and progressing to Sunday’s play nets players a £15,000 quarter-final payout.

The four semi-finalists are guaranteed £30,000, the runner-up gets £50,000 and the winner receives a whopping £110,000.

Who is favourite to win the UK Open?

Michael van Gerwen is the bookies’ favourite with odds of 5/1, followed by Michael Smith (15/2), Gerwyn Price (15/2), Peter Wright (12/1), Jonny Clayton (14/1) and Josh Rock (16/1).

Can I watch the UK Open Darts 2023 on television?

All matches played on the main stage will be broadcast to watch for free on ITV4. You can also watch live streams from all eight stages online on PDC TV.

What’s the full schedule for the UK Open Darts?

Here's when all the games are set to played:

Friday March 3

Afternoon Session (11am start)

Main Stage

Luke Littler v Nick Fullwell (R1)

Jelle Klaasen v Josh Payne (R1)

Danny Jansen v Bradley Brooks (R2)

Connor Scutt v Jimmy Hendriks (R2)

James Richardson/Tricole v Richie Burnett (R2)

Keegan Brown v Girvan/Zonneveld (R2)

Adrian Lewis v Joe Murnan (R3)

Josh Rock v Luke Woodhouse (R3)

Montgomery/Jenkins/Warner v Simon Whitlock (R3)

Stage Two

Gian van Veen v Robert Owen (R1)

James Richardson v Thibault Tricole (R1)

Lukas Wenig v Jeffrey de Zwaan (R1)

Sebastian Bialecki v Joshua Richardson (R1)

Jules van Dongen v Kevin Doets (R2)

Rusty-Jake Rodriguez v Littler/Fullwell (R2)

Matt Campbell v Van Trijp/Holt (R2)

Labre/Klose v Mario Vandenbogaerde (R2)

Florian Hempel v Jamie Hughes (R3)

Boris Krcmar v Jermaine Wattimena (R3)

Steve Beaton v Scutt/Hendriks (R3)

Scott Williams v Klaasen/Payne/Pietreczko (R3)

Stage Three

Jurjen van der Velde v Brett Claydon (R1)

Geert Nentjes v Christian Kist (R1)

Arron Monk v Vladimir Andersen (R1)

Dan Read v Callum Loose (R1)

Jose Justicia v Mickey Mansell (R2)

Cameron Menzies v Moston/Neyens (R2)

Ted Evetts v McEwan/Lauby (R2)

L Gurney/Pilgrim v Burton/Smith-Neale (R2)

William O'Connor v Devon Petersen (R3)

Lewy Williams v Jansen/Brooks (R3)

Van Dongen/Doets v Szaganski/Kciuk (R3)

Labre/Klose/Vandenbogaerde v Adam Gawlas (R3)

Rusty-Jake Rodriguez/Littler/Fullwell v Ritchie Edhouse (R3)

Stage Four

Conor Heneghan v Daniel Lee (R1)

Graham Hall v Jeffrey Sparidaans (R1)

Jacques Labre v Daniel Klose (R1)

Karel Sedlacek v Harry Lane (R1)

Luc Peters v James Wilson (R2)

Damian Mol v Davey/L Evans (R2)

Read/Loose v Brian Raman (R2)

Bialecki/Joshua Richardson v White/Roelofs (R2)

Ryan Joyce v Mike De Decker (R3)

Menzies/Moston/Neyens v Ian White (R3)

Jim Williams v Van Veen/Owen/Waites (R3)

Slevin/Kuivenhoven/Wilkinson v Monk/Andersen/Goffin/Knops (R3)

Stage Five

Andy Jenkins v Adam Warner (R1)

Noel Grant v Graham Usher (R1)

Nathan Girvan v Niels Zonneveld (R1)

Michael Flynn v Jonathan Wynn (R1)

Richard Veenstra v Jamie Clark (R2)

Taylor/Webster v Tony Martinez (R2)

Heneghan/Lee v Rupprecht/Kenny (R2)

Hall/Sparidaans v Thomas Banks (R2)

Martijn Kleermaker v Steve Lennon (R3)

Martin Lukeman v Read/Loose/Raman (R3)

Madars Razma v Cole/Van der Wal/Killington (R3)

James Richardson/Tricole/Burnett v Van der Velde/Claydon/R Huybrechts (R3)

Stage Six

Callum Goffin v Robbie Knops (R1)

Pascal Rupprecht v Nick Kenny (R1)

Jarred Cole v Jitse Van der Wal (R1)

Jim McEwan v Danny Lauby (R1)

Kevin Burness v Nathan Rafferty (R2)

Grant/Usher v John O'Shea (R2)

Wenig/De Zwaan v Nentjes/Kist (R2)

Klaasen/Payne v Ricardo Pietreczko (R2)

Mensur Suljovic v Justicia/Mansell (R3)

Keane Barry v Mol/Davey/L Evans (R3)

Jeff Smith v Campbell/Van Trijp/Holt (R3)

Flynn/Wynn/Sedlacek/Lane v L Gurney/Pilgrim/Burton/Smith-Neale (R3)

Stage Seven

Jim Moston v Kenny Neyens (R1)

Dylan Slevin v Maik Kuivenhoven (R1)

Gary Davey v Lee Evans (R1)

Danny van Trijp v Christopher Holt (R1)

Radek Szaganski v Krzysztof Kciuk (R2)

Van Veen/Owen v Scott Waites (R2)

Van der Velde/Claydon v Ronny Huybrechts (R2)

Flynn/Wynn v Sedlacek/Lane (R2)

Ryan Meikle v Burness/Rafferty (R3)

Andrew Gilding v Taylor/Webster/Martinez (R3)

Brown/Girvan/Zonneveld v Darius Labanauskas (R3)

Evetts/McEwan/Lauby v Bialecki/Joshua Richardson/S White/Roelofs (R3)

Stage Eight

Dom Taylor v Darren Webster (R1)

Lewis Gurney v Darryl Pilgrim (R1)

Stuart White v Owen Roelofs (R1)

Stephen Burton v Adam Smith-Neale (R1)

Ross Montgomery v Jenkins/Warner (R2)

Slevin/Kuivenhoven v Shaun Wilkinson (R2)

Cole/Van der Wal v George Killington (R2)

Monk/Andersen v Goffin/Knops (R2)

Veenstra/Clark v Rowby-John Rodriguez (R3)

Ricky Evans v Grant/Usher/O'Shea (R3)

Wenig/De Zwaan/Nentjes/Kist v Peters/Wilson (R3)

Hall/Sparidaans/Banks v Heneghan/Lee/Rupprecht/Kenny (R3)

Evening Session (7pm start)

Fourth Round – play across eight stages

Saturday March 4

Afternoon Session (12.45pm start)

Fifth Round – play across four stages

Evening Session (7pm start)

Sixth Round – play across two stages

Sunday March 5

Afternoon Session (12.45pm start)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm start)

Semi-Finals