One of the most prestigious tournamnents in snooker – and the first Triple Crown event of the 2022/23 season – is approaching the semi final stage.

First held in 1977, this year’s UK Championship is the 46th time the finest players in the world have competed for the title.

Last year’s defending champion Zhao Xintong is already out at the York Barbican, having lost 2–6 in the first round to Sam Craigie, as is elder statesman Jimmy White, who at the age of 60 became the oldest player to qualify for the tournament's final stages since 63-year-old Eddie Charlton in 1993.

Sadly Scottish interest came to an end after John Higgins was defeated earlier in the competition, and Ronnie O’Sullivan couldn’t add another record after being whitewashed by Ding Junhui in the quarter finals.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is in the semi finals and when will they be played?

So far two players have advanced to the quarter finals – Ding Junhui and Tom Ford.

The other two semi finalists will be decided today (November 18), in the evening sessions with Jack Lisowski playing Shaun Murphy and Sam Craigie taking on Mark Allen

Ronnie O'Sullivan is hoping to claim yet another record at this year's UK Championships.

The semi finals are on Saturday, November 19, played at 1pm and 7pm.

When is the final and what is the format?

The final will be played on Sunday, November 20, and will be the best of 19 frames (first player to reach 10 frames wins).

Who is favourite to win?

Ding Junhui is the bookies’ favourite to win, with odds of 6/4. Mark is second favourite priced at 11/4, followed by Jack Lisowski (6/1), Shaun Murphy (6/1), and Tom Ford (7/1).

What is the prize money?

The event, sponsored by car retailer Cazoo, features a total prize fund of £1,205,000, up from £1,009,000 in 2021.

The winner receives £250,000, with the runner-up landing £100,000 and semi-finalists £50,000.

Quarter-finalists get £25,000, followed by £15,000 for the last 16, £10,000 for the last 32, £7,500 for the last 48, £5,00 for the last 80, and £2,500 for those knocked out in the first round.

The player who gets the highest break in the tournament gets an additional £15,000.

What record could Ronnie O’Sullivan have achieved at this year’s UK Championship?

If Ronnie O’Sullivan had win the 2022 UK Championship he would have become the first player to win a single ranking title eight times – extending the record he currently holds jointly with Stephen Hendry.

He already holds the record for the most World Championship wins (seven – joint with Hendry), most Masters titles (seven), most Triple Crown titles (21) and most ranking titles (39).

Maybe next year Ronnie!

How can I watch the UK Championship?

