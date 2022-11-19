One of the most prestigious tournamnents in snooker – and the first Triple Crown event of the 2022/23 season – is approaching the semi final stage.

First held in 1977, this year’s UK Championship is the 46th time the finest players in the world have competed for the title.

Last year’s defending champion Zhao Xintong is already out at the York Barbican, having lost 2–6 in the first round to Sam Craigie, as is elder statesman Jimmy White, who at the age of 60 became the oldest player to qualify for the tournament's final stages since 63-year-old Eddie Charlton in 1993.

Sadly Scottish interest came to an end after John Higgins was defeated earlier in the competition, and Ronnie O’Sullivan couldn’t add another record after being whitewashed by Ding Junhui in the quarter finals.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the prize money?

The event, sponsored by car retailer Cazoo, features a total prize fund of £1,205,000, up from £1,009,000 in 2021.

The winner receives £250,000, with the runner-up landing £100,000 and semi-finalists £50,000.

Ronnie O'Sullivan was whitewashed at the quarter final stage by Ding Junhui.

Quarter-finalists get £25,000, followed by £15,000 for the last 16, £10,000 for the last 32, £7,500 for the last 48, £5,00 for the last 80, and £2,500 for those knocked out in the first round.

The player who gets the highest break in the tournament gets an additional £15,000.

Who is in the semi finals and when will they be played?

The semi finals are on Saturday, November 19, with Ding Junhui playing Tom Ford and 1pm, followed by Mark Allen taking on Jack Lisowski at 7pm.

When is the final and what is the format?

The final will be played on Sunday, November 20, and will be the best of 19 frames (first player to reach 10 frames wins).

Who is favourite to win?

Ding Junhui is the bookies’ favourite to win, with odds of 6/4. Mark Allen is second favourite priced at 2/1, followed by Jack Lisowski (5/2), and Tom Ford (7/1).

How can I watch the UK Championship?

Full coverage of all the matches in the UK Championship can be watched in Eurosport and the BBC – including on the BBC iPlayer and the Red Button.

What record could Ronnie O’Sullivan have achieved at this year’s UK Championship?

If Ronnie O’Sullivan had won the 2022 UK Championship he would have become the first player to win a single ranking title eight times – extending the record he currently holds jointly with Stephen Hendry.

He already holds the record for the most World Championship wins (seven – joint with Hendry), most Masters titles (seven), most Triple Crown titles (21) and most ranking titles (39).