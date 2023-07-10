Geraint Thomas has been selected to lead the Great Britain men’s road team at next month’s UCI World Championships in Scotland, with Mark Cavendish also in the squad but a near certainty to miss out after the crash that cut short his final Tour de France over the weekend.

Former world champion Lizzie Deignan, who has returned to competition after welcoming her second child, is on the women’s long list along with national champion Pfeiffer Georgi, while Dame Sarah Storey is targeting an 11th road world title as part of the para-road squad.

Cavendish, the 2011 world champion, remains on the 21-strong men’s long list issued by British Cycling on Monday but, after breaking his right collarbone on Saturday, the Manxman is highly unlikely to be part of the final eight-man squad for the road race, which takes place on August 6. The 38-year-old has travelled home from the Tour and was due to see a doctor on Monday to determine the next steps in his recovery. Cavendish is due to retire at the end of the season but has been offered a contract extension by Astana-Qazaqstan in the wake of his crash.

Thomas, winner of the 2018 Tour, headlines the men’s squad but it remains to be seen if he will compete in both the road race and the time trial, with his focus potentially on the race against the clock where Britain will have two entries. The men’s long list also includes national champion Fred Wright, Ethan Hayter, Luke Rowe, Ben Swift, Connor Swift, Jake Stewart and Owain Doull and the final squad will only be named in late July after the conclusion of the Tour.

Deignan, the 2015 world champion, will be back on home roads after finishing third overall in the RideLondon Classique at the end of June, twice getting on the podium in individual stages. “I am delighted to be named in the squad for the Glasgow world championships and can’t wait to pull a GB jersey on again,” the 34-year-old said. “It’s always a privilege and can’t be taken for granted, especially after two children and with the depth of talent we have in the women’s peloton now. I feel like form is gradually returning after the birth of Shea in September last year, and it will be good to be back on familiar roads in Glasgow where I’ve had previous success at nationals and the Commonwealth Games – lots of happy memories so I look forward to returning.”

Georgi, who won her second national title last month, will be racing at the elite level in a world championships for the first time, having taken under-23 road race silver last year.

These world championships will debut a new format combining 13 different disciplines over 11 days in Glasgow and across Scotland. All road races will finish in Glasgow, with the time trials in Stirling. The para-road events will take place in Dumfries and Galloway.