The third fight between heavyweight rivals Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was originally set to take place on July 24, but has now been moved to later in the year after Fury contacted Covid-19 two weeks ago.

The fighting talk has only just started though, with the rescheduled date offering the Gypsy King an opportunity to reignite the trash talk that has been prevalent between the pair since they first shared the ring back in December 2018.

“I wanted nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait,” Fury said after the new date was confirmed.

The two-time world heavyweight champion added: “Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight October 9, and I will knock him spark out.”

Though the Brit tested negative for the virus last Tuesday, he was one of several members in his camp to test positive for coronavirus a fortnight ago, which forced the postponement of the highly anticipated trilogy bout.

Bizarrely, the news prompted Wilder’s fiancee Telli Swift to hit out at Fury, who she claimed is just “buying time”.

“You've trained so hard, blood, sweat, and tears and then for someone to have Covid, when Deontay’s fight with torn biceps, broken fingers, burns on his arms, and he still fought.

The Gypsy King will look to complete a second victory over Bronze Bomber Wilder later this year. Picture: PA.

"I just feel like with Covid, and you have 16 days until the fight, he should still be able to fight and make it happen,” she said after a PCR test showed Fury was infected.

What happened in Fury and Wilder’s previous clashes?

Fury’s recent clash between against Wilder saw the 32-year-old dominate his American opponent, flooring him down twice before the referee halted proceedings in the seventh round.

Despite that defeat, there’s still an opportunity for 6’7” Wilder to level the scores, after their pulsating 2018 clash in Los Angeles was ruled a draw.

Can Deontay Wilder finally defeat Tyson Fury? Picture: AP.

In true box office style, the first clash saw Alabama’s Wilder take down Fury twice, though the second knockdown saw the two-time world heavyweight champion stage a remarkable 12th round recovery that had many calling for a Gypsy King win.

When will Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder take place?

The fight’s rescheduled date has now been confirmed as Saturday, October 9.

Previous clashes between the pair have all taken place in Wilder’s home country of America, with Los Angeles’ Staples Arena hosting the first bout between the heavyweights, before they clashed in Las Vegas’ iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2020.

The latest battle between the pair will also take place in Las Vegas, though the T-Mobile Arena will be the battleground for the fight that has been dubbed as ‘One and For All’.

How do Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s record’s compare?

The Gypsy King may enjoy the trash talk that seemingly comes as part of the sport now, but he can certainly back it up. Fury’s record stands at 30 wins, 21 KOs, one draw and zero defeats.

Despite failing to get the better of his opponent in their previous bouts, former WBC heavyweight Wilder still has a excellent ring record, winning 42 fights, drawing one and losing one, whilst he has 41 KO’s to his name.

