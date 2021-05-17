Joshua and Fury will fight in what has been considered the biggest fight in modern Boxing history (Picture: getty Images)

A date has now been set for the highly anticipated fight between boxing legends Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

The opponents will fight to earn the title of the undisputed world champion heavyweight boxer, they both signed a two-fight contract in March to determine who will be crowned champion.

So, when will the all-British title fight take place and what have the boxers said about the biggest match of their careers? This is what we know so far.

When will Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fight?

Fury told his Twitter followers the fight will take place in Saudi Arabia, on 14 August.

In a video he posted on 16 May, he said: "I have got some massive news. I have just got off the phone with Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia and he told me this fight is 100% on, August 14th, 2021."

He added in the caption that is was “The worlds biggest sporting event, all eyes on us.”

Joshua told Sky Sports in March that he didn’t care where the fight took place as long as it went ahead, he said: "Any option. Home turf, Middle East, my back garden, your back garden. I don't mind where it is.

"I'm just ready to fight. I want that belt. I want to compete with Fury so all options are open to me."

The boxing champions will contest all four world heavyweight titles for the first time in the sport's history.

What have the boxers said about the upcoming fight?

In the Twitter video, Fury added: "I cannot wait, repeat, cannot wait to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all time. This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet Earth. Do not miss it. All eyes on us. See you all in Saudi."

The confirmation by ‘Gypsy King’ Fury is thought to have been spurred on by an aimed Tweet from Joshua on 10 May, where he tagged Fury and told him “Less talk. More action!”

He wrote: "'Spartan'. I'm tired. My fans are tired. Your fans are tired. We're all tired of the talk. Less talk. More action! @Tyson_Fury."

Fury replied: "Are you ready for a war? Working hard to give the fans a big KO!"

Have they fought each other before?

The pair have never fought before, but this upcoming fight is thought to have been on the cards for a long time.

Joshua told Behind the Gloves in August 2020: “Tyson will call me randomly on the phone and he will be like, 'have a little laugh and I will have a little laugh'.

“Then I will say ‘I’m going to knock you out’, then he will say ‘shut up I’ll knock you out’.

“That’s just me and Tyson, through and though the respect's there but we’re fighting men."

He added that they “are not friends but there’s a mutual respect there”.

Joshua and Fury came face-to-face in Marbella in July last year, while both were on holiday, but their meeting in the ring could be somewhat more tense.

Joshua currently holds the WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

He retained his belts last December with a ninth-round knockout of challenger Kubrat Pulev.

However, it was Fury’s win against Deontay Wilder in a rematch for the WBC heavyweight title in February 2020 initially sparked the upcoming fight.

Fury, from Manchester, is now the defending champion and has been training with former Detroit police officer, American Sugarhill Steward, having previously been coached by Ben Davison and in the beginning of his career he was trained by his uncle, Peter Fury.

He first succeeded in claiming the title when he out-skilled Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, before he gave up his WBA, WBO, and IBO titles as he struggled with alcoholism and recreational drug abuse from 2016 to 2018.

Fury then challenged Deontay Wilder in late 2018 for the WBC heavyweight title but the match was controversially scored as a draw, with Fury’s supporters claiming he was the clear winner.

In the rematch in February last year, he dominated the fight and won with a technical knockout in the seventh round.

Will the fight be televised?

It is thought that it will be televised for viewers in the UK.