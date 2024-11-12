Two events returning to DP World Tour schedule in 2025

Austrian and Turkish Opens back next year as part of $153 million calendar

The Austrian and Turkish Opens are both returning to the 2025 DP World Tour schedule, which was unveiled on Wednesday.

The calendar, which will once again feature five ‘global swings’, will comprise a minimum of 42 events offering a record total prize fund of $153 million outside the majors.

Brooks Koepka shows off the trophy after winning the 2014 Turkish Airlines Open at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal in Belek. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The Turkish Open, which will be played at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort from May 8-11, marks the DP World Tour’s return to Turkey for the first time in six years.

Meanwhile, the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand, at Gut Altentann Golf Club from May 29 – June 1, also sees the tour return to Austria for the first time since 2021.

Some new venues also feature on the 2025 schedule. In the ‘Back 9’, the FedEx Open de France, continental Europe’s oldest national Open, moves to Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche for its 107th edition due to work taking place at Le Golf National.

Also in the ‘Back 9’, the Amgen Irish Open returns to The K Club, the venue that hosted the tournament in 2023 and will do so again in 2027.

Meanwhile, the Italian Open moves to Argentario Golf Club in Tuscany, the ISCO Championship will be played at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, and the Danish Golf Championship switches to Furesø Golf Klub in Birkerød, near Copenhagen, for the first time.”

The Genesis Scottish Open, one of five Rolex Series events, takes place at The Renaissance Club on 10-13 July while the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is being staged on 2-5 October at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews.