Trio of Scotland stars included in ‘Top 50’ list of the world’s best women’s players

Scotland international Emma Wassell has also offered her views on the rankings, claiming the three players should all feature higher up the list.

A worldwide panel of experts from rugby website, RugbyPass, have compiled a rundown of the top 50 women’s players in the world right now.

While the ‘Top 50’ has been dominated in terms of representation by the powerhouses of the women’s game in England and New Zealand, three Scotland players have made the rankings. In descending order these are Number 8, Evie Gallagher (37), blindside flanker, Rachel Malcolm (39) and hooker Lana Skeldon (47).

When reviewing the Top 50 list for RugbyPass, current Scotland lock Emma Wassell responded positively about the overall rankings, however, she did suggest that the selected Scotland players did have the potential to push higher up the rankings.

Evie Gallagher, playing for Scotland.

Wassell - who has heroically made the Scotland squad for the World Cup, despite a number of personal challenges in the last year, including recovering from major surgery to remove a benign tumour and the tragic loss of her mother, Pauline - piled praise on her chosen compatriots:

“With our forwards, Evie Gallagher and Rachel Malcolm, they’re well deserving of their spots. What they bring as backrows and individually, is very different, yet pivotal to our success as a squad.”

She added: “I do feel they should be higher up, as well as bringing a whole lot to a game, and even from a leadership point of view around a team, they’re both amazing.”

Emma also singled out Evie Gallagher as a real talent, particularly when compared to players in similar positions who ranked higher: “I think Aoife Wafer [5] is brilliant, but I would still back Evie Gallagher over her. And that is just because of how strongly I feel about Evie’s abilities, particularly in defence.

Scotland women's rugby player, Emma Wassell.

"In attack Aoife is incredible - and it’s not that she can’t defend, she is absolutely very good in defence and deservedly in this top 50 and top 10 - but, I know Evie, and with her turnover ability, defensively and attacking-wise; she’s well up there for me.”

Regarding Lana Skeldon’s placement Emma said: “With Neve Jones [17] I think her ability around the park is relentless, her turnover ability and defensive effort is a huge threat. But from a set piece perspective, for me, I would put Lana Skeldon [47] up there.”

Wassell went on to name a number of Scottish players who didn’t make the cut that she believes are deserving of a spot on the Top 50, stating:

“I would say there's a few more that I would consider to have in there. The likes of Emma Orr and Fran McGee on the wing for instance - while both are quite young players, so maybe we’re not seeing the absolute best of them yet - they have a huge amount of talent.

“In terms of fly half, I’d have Helen Nelson there for what she’s done, the points she’s scored and her game management for Scotland. I can’t even remember a game we’ve played without her - but, obviously from a very personal point of view, I do believe that they are all world class.”