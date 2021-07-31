Toyko 2020 Olympics: Jemma Reekie powers through to 800 metres final

Britain’s Jemma Reekie has booked her place in the 800 metres Olympic final in Tokyo.

By Graham Bean
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 1:30 pm
Britain's Jemma Reekie (centre) during the first Women's 800 metres Semi-Final at the Olympic Stadium. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The Scottish middle distance runner finished second in the first semi-final, a stride behind Jamaica’s Natoya Goule.

The top two from each of the three semi-finals qualify for Tuesday’s final along with the two fastest losers.

Goule’s winning time was 1min 59.57sec while Reekie clocked 1:59.77.

It was an impressive performance from Reekie who tucked in behind Goule early on. The pair pulled clear of the rest of the field on the final bend.

In the build-up to the Games, Reekie, 23, ran a new personal best of in 1:56.96 at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco.

Keely Hodgkinson also advanced to the final of the 800m as the winner of her semi-final, beating Chunyu Wang of China in a photo finish, meaning three Brits still contest the final as Alex Bell made it in as one of the fastest third-place finishers.

Britain