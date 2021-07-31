Toyko 2020 Olympics: Jemma Reekie powers through to 800 metres final

Britain's Jemma Reekie (centre) during the first Women's 800 metres Semi-Final at the Olympic Stadium. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The Scottish middle distance runner finished second in the first semi-final, a stride behind Jamaica’s Natoya Goule.

The top two from each of the three semi-finals qualify for Tuesday’s final along with the two fastest losers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goule’s winning time was 1min 59.57sec while Reekie clocked 1:59.77.

It was an impressive performance from Reekie who tucked in behind Goule early on. The pair pulled clear of the rest of the field on the final bend.

In the build-up to the Games, Reekie, 23, ran a new personal best of in 1:56.96 at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco.