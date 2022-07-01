The biggest cycling race in the world is back today (Friday, July 1).

Riders from all over the world will compete in the prestigious multi-stage race, with stage one this afternoon.

Starting in 1903, there were originally only six stages of the first Tour de France, traversing a distance of 2,428km (1,508 miles).

Israel-Premier Tech team's Danish rider Jakob Fuglsang prepares before the 1st stage of the Tour de France (Photo by BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

In the almost 120 years since, the race has grown to 21 stages and covers 3,383km (2,102 miles).

Male cyclists compete for different jerseys and stages – with the famed yellow jersey awarded to the winner of the general classification, ie the fastest rider overall.

Tadej Pogacar from Slovenia will be hoping to be champion for the third year in a row, but he is up against he likes of last year’s runner-up Jonas Vingegaard and fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic from Dutch team Jumbo-Visma.

Here’s when the Tour de France starts, where the stages will be, and how to watch.

What time does the Tour de France start today? Where is it?

The first stage of the Tour de France began today (July 1) at 3pm UK time.

It is an individual time trial starting in Copenhagen and traversing 13.2km (8.2 miles) through the Danish capital city.

From Denmark, the race will make its way through Belgium, Switzerland, and France before finishing in Paris on the 24 July.

How to watch the Tour de France 2022 in the UK

You can watch the 2022 Tour de France on ITV4, where coverage starts from 2.45pm today (July 1). Highlights will show at 8pm this evening.

You can also watch it on Eurosport, Discovery+, and the Global Cycling Network channel GCN+.

What is the prize money for winning the Tour de France?

In total, 2.3 million euros will be awarded to riders and their teams. This includes the winner of the yellow jersey, who will receive €500,000.