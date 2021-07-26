Tokyo Olympics 2020: What time is Duncan Scott's swimming final? When to watch Scottish swimmer go for gold

Going for gold: Scotland's Duncan Scott

The 24-year-old won two silver medals at Rio 2016 and the multiple world and European champion secured gold in the Commonwealth Games three years ago.

Now the Glasgow-born swimmer will be looking to add an Olympic gold to his medal haul.

When is the 200m freestyle final?

Set your alarms for this one or stay up past your bedtime, as the 200m freestyle final is set to start at 2.43am BST on Tuesday, July 28. Coverage is on BBC One, BBC Red Button, and online starting from 2.30am, and also on Eurosport and Discovery+.

Where is it taking place?

Scott will be going for gold at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the Tatsumi-no-Mori Seaside Park.

What medals has Scott won?

Scott won silvers in the 4x200m freestyle and 4x100m medley at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and picked up five medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast including one gold in the 100m freestyle, silver in the 200m medley, and bronze in the 200m freestyle, 200m butterfly, 4x100m freestyle, and 4x200m freestyle.

He also won silver at Glasgow 2014 in the 4x200m freestyle.

Scott also has a stack of gold medals from the World and European Championships including two golds from London 2016, three from Glasgow 2018, and two from Budapest 2020 on the European stage, and one gold apiece from Kazan 2015, Budapest 2017, and Gwangju 2019 on the world stage.

Who else is competing?

Scott will be joined in the final by Team GB colleague Tom Dean. The 21-year-old finished fourth in the semi-final, and has a raft of medals including three golds at Budapest 2020 in the 4x100m mixed freestyle, 4x200m mixed freestyle, and 4x100m medley and one at Glasgow 2018 in the 4x200m freestyle.

The other swimmers are David Popovici of Romania; Russian Olympic Committee representative Martin Malyutin; Lithuania’s Danas Rapšys; Kieran Smith of the USA; South Korean teenager Hwang Sun-Woo, and Fernando Scheffer of Brazil.

Scotland’s Kathleen Dawson is also in action in the 100m backstroke final on Tuesday morning.

What has Duncan Scott said?

”It feels good being in the final.

“It’s great to have Deano [Tom Dean] there as well – I love racing with him. He’s a great teammate and we’re in an apartment together as well, so it’s really good fun.”

