Tokyo Olympics 2020: Laura Muir books place in 1500 metres final

Laura Muir produced a controlled performance to book her place in the Olympic final of the women’s 1500 metres.

By Graham Bean
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 12:08 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Scot finished second behind Sifan Hassan in the second semi-final in Tokyo and will now line up in Friday’s 12-strong final.

Muir’s time was 4min 0.73sec, with the Netherlands’ Hassan winning in 4:00.23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The first semi-final was much faster and was won by Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, the defending champion, in a time of 3:56.80. Britain’s Katie Snowden was ninth.

Laura Muir finishes second behind Netherlands' Sifan Hassan in the 1500m semi-finals in Tokyo. The top five in each semi qualify for the final along with the two fastest losers.

The top five from each semi-final go through to the final along with the two fastest losers, who will both come from the first semi.

Muir, the European champion, clutched an ice pack to her neck after the race but was happy with her performance.

“I’m surprised it was that fast but I felt really strong at that pace which is really good,” she told the BBC. “I just wanted to keep out of trouble and qualify for the final.”

Read More

Read More
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sebastian Coe has his say on super spikes and their impact ...
Laura Muir ran a controlled race in the second 1500m semi-final to book her place in Friday's Olympic final. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Friday’s 1500m showdown is scheduled for 1.50pm BST and the race will comprise the fastest seven from the first semi and the top five from the second.

Freweyni Gebreezibeher of Ethiopia (3:57.54) was second to Kipyegon in the first race, followed by Canada’s Gabriela DeBues-Stafford (3:58.28), Australia’s Jessica Hull (3:58.81) and Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka (3:59.19).

Joining the top five in the final are Purrier St. Pierre of the US (4:01.00) and Kristiina Maki of Czech Republic (4:01.23), who qualify as the fastest losers after finishing sixth and seventh in the first semi.

The qualifiers from the second semi behind Hassan and Muir are, Australia’s Linden Hall (4:01.37), Uganda’s Winnie Nanyondo (4:01.64) and Spain’s Marta Perez (4:01.69).

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription

Laura Muir
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.