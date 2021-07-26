Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Typhoon set to hit Japanese capital

A category three typhoon is set to make landfall on Tuesday

Despite typhoons being at the top end of the World Meteorological Organisation’s tropical cyclone intensity scale, and Japan’s government issuing weather warnings to citizens, the typhoon is not expected to cause too much disruption.

Rowing and archery events have already been moved but unless the forecast changes dramatically, there are no plans to shift any others.

Typhoon Hagibis, which wreaked havoc in the country during the 2019 Rugby World Cup, was classified as a category five super typhoon but there are no fears that this current cyclone will reach those levels.

There have already been two typhoons during the 2021 Pacific Typhoon Season, with category five super typhoon Surigae affecting the Caroline Islands, Palau, Sulawesi, the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, the Kuril Islands, the Russian Far East, and Alaska in April and the category one typhoon Champi.

