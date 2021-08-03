Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Silver for boxer Pat McCormack in welterweight final

The Birtley puncher had progressed to the 69kg final after Irish opponent Aidan Walsh was forced to withdraw from their semi-final bout with an injury.
The 26-year-old had high hopes of winning Britain’s first boxing gold medal of the Tokyo Games.
McCormack was ranked as the top seed but lost on unanimous points as 32-year-old Iglesias joined an elite band of boxers to win three Olympic medals.
"I lost to a very, very good fighter; I've got no complaints," said McCormack afterwards. "I'm ready for the pro ranks now. It's been a long time coming.
"Obviously with the lockdown and everything, it got pushed back a year.
"I was hoping to be professional now but I'm an Olympic silver medallist. It's a good platform to turn pro."
McCormack’s medal was GB’s seventh on Tuesday, taking them to fifth overall.