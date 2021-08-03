Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Silver for boxer Pat McCormack in welterweight final

Pat McCormack takes on Roniel Iglesias in the welterweight final

The Birtley puncher had progressed to the 69kg final after Irish opponent Aidan Walsh was forced to withdraw from their semi-final bout with an injury.

The 26-year-old had high hopes of winning Britain’s first boxing gold medal of the Tokyo Games.

McCormack was ranked as the top seed but lost on unanimous points as 32-year-old Iglesias joined an elite band of boxers to win three Olympic medals.

"I lost to a very, very good fighter; I've got no complaints," said McCormack afterwards. "I'm ready for the pro ranks now. It's been a long time coming.

"Obviously with the lockdown and everything, it got pushed back a year.

"I was hoping to be professional now but I'm an Olympic silver medallist. It's a good platform to turn pro."

McCormack’s medal was GB’s seventh on Tuesday, taking them to fifth overall.

