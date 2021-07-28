Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Scots Harry Leask and Angus Groom win rowing silver in men’s quad sculls

"I could just see everyone right there,” he recounted. The Netherlands ahead, and charging towards gold. But Britain’s boat prevailed in an epic tri-partite tussle for silver with Australia and Poland.

“It was unbelievable,” he admitted. “And the rush to just get that home … I couldn't believe we were sat where we were for so long. Utterly incredible.”

On a windy Wednesday in Tokyo that was filled with more woe than wonder for the UK’s rowers, their hard labour at the outset building a priceless cushion for which rich rewards were reaped at the end. For Leask, with Jack Beaumont and Tom Barras and his fellow Scot Angus Groom, coming 1.72 secs behind the world champion Dutch mattered much less than the margin of 0.22 ahead of the Aussies.

Silver medallists Harry Leask and Angus Groom celebrate after their second place in the Olympic men's quadruple sculls final in Tokyo. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Second felt sensational, to Groom in particular, following what he had long signalled would be the close of his international career. The Glaswegian was left in a funk of depression in Rio in 2016 when fifth place felt like abject failure.

British Rowing established a project to earn a podium in this event over a decade ago. Colleagues came and went. His faith stayed steadfast. “We've had a really consistent squad over the past couple of years, and that's been the focus of this season completely for us,” Groom said. “Just the same stroke day in day out, and it just really builds confidence and builds belief.

"Men's sculling, I don't think it's any secret we've had our problems with injuries over the years. But we've all kept really fit and healthy over the past 18 months, and that's really made a difference."

Silver medallists Jack Beaumont, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Harry Leask celebrate at Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The 29-year-old will now navigate to Oxford, maybe for a Boat Race, but foremost for a doctorate in Medical Science and a career beyond on dry land. “I'm looking at stopping completely,” the 29-year-old suggested. “Just from a time point of view, to be honest. I want to pursue this DPhil And it requires all day in our lab.”

