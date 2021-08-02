Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Scotland's Katie Archibald helps Team GB cyclists progress

Team GB sprint during the Women's team pursuit qualifying of the Track Cycling

Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Laura Kenny, and Josie Knight finished second fastest in qualifying behind Germany, who set a new world record as they gazumped the original best time set by Britain at Rio 2016.

Team GB’s men were fourth fastest in qualifying, finishing in a time of 3:47.507, but Ed Clancy, Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon, and Ollie Wood faced an anxious wait to ensure their passage to the gold medal race after Australia were permitted a re-run after a crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The handlebars on Alex Porter’s bike fell off, and the Adelaide-born cyclist fell head first on to the track during his country’s initial qualifying attempt.

Australia were eventually allowed another attempt but could only finish fifth-fastest, meaning Great Britain and Denmark will battle it out for a shot at the gold medal.

The women’s team – two-time defending Olympic champions – are up against the United States for a place in the final.

Scottish cyclist Archibald said after the event: "We're happy with the time, not the result.

"We thought we'd be just on the long side of what the Germans did and we just found out we didn't have it in that last kilometre.

Olympic debutant Knight added: "I was incredibly nervous; I'm with three defending Olympic champions. We gave a good ride, but I think we've got more in the tank."

The quartet are in action again at 7.44am on Tuesday, August 3 in heat 3 against the Americans with the men back on the track at 8.43am in heat 4.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.