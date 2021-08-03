Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Jack Laugher takes diving bronze as Scotland's James Heatly impresses on debut

Jack Laugher poses with his bronze medal

The diver scored 518.00 for his display, more than 36 points ahead of fourth-placed Woo Ha-ram of South Korea, although he was unable to repeat his silver success of Rio 2016.

The 26-year-old was in the medal places throughout the event but his third and fourth dives were slightly below-par with the judges scoring him accordingly.

Laugher had kept pace with eventual gold medallist and two-time world champion Xie Siyi of China and while his final dive, a forward 4½ somersaults, scored him 96.90 points to give him hope of finishing second, Xie’s compatriot Wang Zongyuan displayed nerves of steel to ensure a China one-two on the podium after posting a score of 102.60 in his final dive.

Scotland’s James Heatly, competing in his first ever Olympics, finished ninth with a score of 411.00 points – an impressive showing for the Edinburgh-based debutant.

