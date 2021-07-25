Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Chelsie Giles wins Team GB’s first medal of Games with judo bronze

The 24-year-old, who bagged her first Grand Slam gold medal in Israel earlier this year, overcame Macedonia’s Arbresha Rexhepi and Morocco’s Soumiya Iraoui to reach the quarter-final, where she was beaten by Japan’s Uta Abe.

However, she was presented with another route to a podium place and duly took it, downing Belgium’s Charline van Snick and then Kocher in their bronze medal match, both with Ippon finishes.

It has not been the most auspicious start to a Games for Team GB, with Yorkshire swimmer Max Litchfield going close as he agonisingly finished fourth in the men’s 400 metres individual medley final.

Britain's Chelsie Giles takes on Charlie van Snick oduring the women's Olympic 52kg judo repechage at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Jade Jones was widely expected to get Britain up and running but the Welsh taekwondo star, the two-time defending champion in her -57kg category, fell to a shock loss in her opening bout with Refugee Team athlete Kimia Alizadeh.

While Giles may not have been tipped by many to get her nation’s first gong, that was not through a lack of skill on her part. Ranked 10th in the world, she showed remarkable composure on her Olympic bow.