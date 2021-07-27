Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Caroline Weir on target as Team GB tops group

Scotland's Caroline Weir ensured Team GB finished the group stages unbeaten

Manchester City midfielder Weir found the net with a deflected effort five minutes from time, cancelling out Adriana Leon’s 55th minute opener from an intelligent counter-attack.

With wins against Chile and Japan earlier in the competition, GB had already secured qualification and needed just a point to finish top of Group E.

Head coach Hege Riise made a few changes, with co-captain Kim Little starting on the bench – although the Arsenal lynchpin was introduced early in the second half in the aftermath of Canada’s opener along with Ellen White and the changes helped GB get back into the game.

The two Scots nearly combined for the equaliser, Little feeding Weir with a clever pass and the Fifer’s cross-cum-shot struck the underside of the bar and inside of the post before rebounding back into play.

But it was Weir who did eventually level the game, her shot from distance taking a considerable touch off Houston Dash forward Nichelle Prince and beating Stephanie Labbé in the Canada goal.

Riise’s side now head into the quarter-finals unbeaten and will likely be paired with Australia.

The Matildas finished third in Group G behind Sweden and the USA, with one win, one draw, and one defeat.

They gained a creditable 0-0 draw with the USA, beating New Zealand 2-1 and losing 4-2 to Sweden, although Chelsea's Sam Kerr did briefly lead early in the second half.

