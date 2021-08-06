Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Britain boxer Lauren Price overjoyed after setting up gold-medal match

Lauren Price celebrates victory against Nouchka Fontijn

The 27-year-old needed a split decision against Dutch hopeful Nouchka Fontijn to seal passage to the final against Li Qian on Sunday.

Welsh fighter Price was penalised for “excessive holding” in the second round and endured a difficult start as Fontijn kept her at bay in the early stages.

But the 2019 world amateur champion knew what she had to do in the final round and she delivered to secure victory by the tightest of margins.

"I had the scores in the second; I was 3-2 up, so it was all on the last round. I needed a big last round. For me, it was no silly mistakes and sticking to my boxing,” Price said afterwards.

She now faces China's Li, the 2018 world champion, who comfortably saw off ROC puncher Zenfira Magomedalieva in the other semi-final.

"It's mad to be honest," added Price, who was clearly elated at reaching the final.

"I knew I was up against it. We've fought each other a number of times before, and we know each another inside out.

"I am over the moon - [Fontijn] is world class. Each fight it gets harder but it doesn't get harder than that.

"It's everyone's dream to get to the final and I'm going to do the utmost to bring back that gold."

Price is now guaranteed a medal and joins compatriots Galal Yafai, Kariss Artingstall, Frazer Clarke, Pat McCormack, and Ben Whittaker in medalling for GB in the boxing.

