Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury progress in men's doubles

Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury are through in the men's doubles

The British pair took just one hour and 15 minutes to eliminate their French counterparts at the Ariake Tennis Park.

"I think we have the potential to be a really good team," Murray said after the match. “We were well deserved winners today – we created lots of chances – but not every doubles match is like that.

"If we keep the same sort of attitude and prepare diligently, I think we've got a chance of doing well."

Murray and Salisbury face Germany’s Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the next round while Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski are in action on Saturday when they take Argentina’s Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos in the men’s doubles.

Murray begins his Tokyo 2020 Olympics tennis singles campaign on Sunday against Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

