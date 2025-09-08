The Executive PA who KOs: Jenna Ross defends world crown

Scotland’s own Jenna Ross has once again proven that discipline, focus and relentless commitment pay off, after defending her WBC Muaythai Flyweight World Championship recently in front of a packed Glasgow crowd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At just 28 years old, the Irvine-born fighter has already achieved what many only dream of — two world titles — and she’s showing no signs of slowing down. Her fourth-round stoppage against the world’s No.2 ranked flyweight was not only a victory for Ross but also a proud moment for Scotland on the global sporting stage.

Behind her success is a daily routine defined by dedication. Ross juggles her punishing training schedule with a full-time role at Lockton Scotland, where she works as an Executive Personal Assistant while studying to become a Broker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Duncan, partner and head of corporate for Lockton Scotland said: “Jenna brings the same dedication, focus, energy and professionalism to her work as she does to world-class sport — and we are delighted to have her in our team here in Glasgow.”

Jenna Ross

Every spare hour for Jenna is carefully structured — from 6am hill sprints to late-night sparring sessions — all while balancing work, study, and the sacrifices that come with life as a world champion athlete.

Ross has never shied away from the challenges of her sport. From a university student grinding through a master’s in architecture while training every night, to long stretches of isolation and sacrifice, she’s consistently chosen grit over excuses.

Her coach, Gary O’Brien, has been instrumental in sharpening her mindset, reminding her that “Life is short and you have to live it to the fullest while you’re in your prime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her ambition now is to take her career to the biggest international stages, with Asia’s ONE Championship and RWS in her sights.

More than just titles, Ross wants her journey to inspire. “I love hearing from young women that they want to pursue a combat sport. Fighting can be a lonely road and it takes guts to go against the grain.

She added: “I have met some amazing people through this sport and you will find some of the most supportive people in a combat gym and friends for life.”