The crunch talks that hold key to Glasgow's 2026 Commonwealth Games bid

Hopes rising that bid to bring Games back to Scotland will be ratified imminently

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government is to hold talks with Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) chiefs on Monday that could put the seal on Glasgow’s attempt to host the troubled 2026 event.

Hopes are rising that the green light will be given to Glasgow's bid, first mooted by Commonwealth Games Scotland, to rescue the Games following Victoria's withdrawal last summer, with the CGA expected to offer multi-million pound investment in the region of $4.5 million that will ensure very little public money will be required to be stage the slimmed-down tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and while this version would be scaled down to between 10-13 events using existing infrastructure, there is confidence that Scotland can hold the event successfully and create a blueprint for future Games, with the future of the format under intense debate after Victoria's decision to pull out.

It is being reported that Health Secretary Neil Gray will hold talks with Commonwealth Games Australia on Monday morning, and that the CGA will offer to bridge any shortfall in finances. Neither the UK or Scottish Government is prepared to spend heavily on a sporting event that many other countries now see as a white elephant. The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) is expected to give Scotland almost $200m, towards hosting, with some of that money coming from $380m in compensation from the Victorian government after they bailed out of the event last summer.

Glasgow hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014. | SNS Group

Speaking last week, Commonwealth Games Australia's president Ben Houston said: "We appreciate that the model is different and that that creates perceived financial and reputational challenges, but we have every confidence in the model."

CGF president Chris Jenkins has lent his full support to Glasgow's slimmer version of the event, saying: "In utilising existing sporting, transport and accommodation infrastructure, and world-class venues and expertise, the compact concept would not only build on the legacy of Glasgow 2014 but would position Scotland as pioneers at the start of our journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This forward-thinking, sustainable, and attractive proposition is something we are hugely passionate about as it will allow more countries to host these games in the future. We believe our new games model will lead the way for others to follow."