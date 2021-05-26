Tennis Scotland in talks to take over public courts in Glasgow

Tennis Scotland chief executive Blane Dodds has been encouraged by the increase in playing numbers.

Blane Dodds, the Tennis Scotland chief executive, said the sport is thriving following a year of growth in participation, funding and resources.

He revealed positive news on tennis numbers, saying: “As one of the first sports to open up after lockdown, we are pleased to report a 10 per cent increase in club membership to almost 63,000 club members, and a participation increase of six per cent, with an estimated 250,000 adults now playing tennis recreationally.”

Dodds also revealed steps have been taken to ensure tennis in Glasgow flourishes amid concerns about the future of some of the city’s sporting amenities, including Victoria Park.

“We have been aware of the planned closures of some public sporting amenities by Glasgow Life and the potential impact this will have on some of the tennis courts across the city,” said Dodds.

“Whilst we understand the challenges facing operators of sports facilities, particularly the financial impact of the pandemic, we are seeking solutions for these facilities to ensure delivery of our strategic objective to open tennis up and make it accessible to all.

“I can reveal we are in positive dialogue with Glasgow Life with a view to reclaiming these public facilities to prevent their closure and re-energise tennis play on public courts.

“We have the ability to support the viability of these courts via our affiliated clubs and partners making them an integral part of our facilities strategy.

“We are confident the discussions will enable us to protect and develop these courts for future generations.”

