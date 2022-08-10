Teams unveiled for Tour of Britain 2022

Relaunched in 2004 after a five-year absence, the Tour of Britain kicks off in the North east in September.

They will be one of five UCI WorldTeams who will take the start in the 18th edition on the UK’s most prestigious race, which begins in Aberdeen on Sunday, September 4 and culminates with what promises to be a spectacular finale on the Isle of Wight eight stages later.

BORA – hansgrohe, Israel – Premier Tech, Movistar Team and Team DSM will join INEOS Grenadiers at the race six weeks on from competing in the Tour de France, the world’s biggest cycle race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18 teams competing in the Tour of Britain 2022 are:

Bardiani CSF Faizanè (Italy) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB (Belgium) BORA – hansgrohe (Germany) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spain) Global 6 Cycling (New Zealand) Great Britain Cycling Team (Great Britain) Human Powered Health (USA) INEOS Grenadiers (Great Britain) Israel – Premier Tech (Israel) Movistar Team (Spain) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling (Great Britain) Saint Piran (Great Britain) Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise (Belgium) Team DSM (Netherlands) Team Qhubeka (Italy) TRINITY Racing (Great Britain) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (Norway) Wiv SunGod (Great Britain)

The second most successful team in modern race history, INEOS Grenadiers will look to go one better than the 2021 Tour, in which young British star Ethan Hayter placed second overall.

While Movistar (lining up for their ninth consecutive participation), Team DSM (who first competed in the race in 2006) and Israel – Premier Tech (third start in as many editions) are regulars at the Tour, BORA – Hansgrohe will return to the race for the first time since 2014.

Three months after their women’s team competed in their first edition of the Women’s Tour, the Tour of Britain’s sister race, Uno-X Pro Cycling Team will make their debut in the UK’s leading men’s cycling event.

The event will also welcome the Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB team from Belgium for the first time.

Having impressed in 2021, most notably when Robin Carpenter became the first American to win a stage of the race, Human Powered Health will return to the Tour in September.

They will be joined by Bardiani CSF Faizanè, competing in their 10th edition of the race; Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise, whose involvement with the Tour stretches back to the first modern edition in 2004; and Caja Rural - Seguros RGA, returning for their third start.

The participation of six teams – a Great British national squad, the country’s four leading domestic squads (Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling, Saint Piran, TRINITY Racing and Wiv SunGod) and Team Qhubeka – was previously announced.

Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain race director, said: “As ever we’re excited to welcome those teams competing in the Tour of Britain to the UK’s biggest bike race.

"It’s great to see plenty of familiar faces mixed with a couple of debutants.

“But, perhaps most interestingly, the announcement further hints at what awaits in potentially the most open and unpredictable, but certainly the hardest, edition of the race to date!”

The 2022 race starts in Aberdeen city centre, heading to the Glenshee Ski Centre on Sunday, September 4, and finishes eight days later on the Isle of Wight.

Along the way riders will tackle stages in the Scottish Borders, North East England, North Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Gloucestershire and Dorset.

ITV4 will continue to broadcast live flag-to-flag coverage of every stage and nightly highlights show, allowing fans in the UK to watch wherever they are.

The race will also be shown in over 150 countries worldwide, thanks to the event's partnerships with Eurosport and the Global Cycling Network.

While spectators can watch all the action by the roadside for free, race day hospitality packages offering guaranteed prime views of stage starts and finishes, as well as unforgettable experiences featuring Tour de France stage winner Dan Martin are now available.

Visit sportsbreaks.com/Cycling and www.destinationsportexperiences.com/Cycling/Hospitality for more information.

Last year's star-studded race was won by Belgian rider Wout Van Aert (Team Jumbo – Visma), with reigning world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe finishing third overall.

According to research by Frontline, a roadside crowd of over one million spectators resulted in the Tour of Britain generating £29.96m of net economic benefit for the UK economy.