Team GB matches London 2012 medal haul

Jason Kenny puts on his gold medal after the men's track cycling keirin final

Cyclist Jason Kenny’s history-making gold medal in the keirin final secured a 64th medal for Britain on Sunday just hours before Lauren Price won gold in the middleweight boxing final.

The two golds take GB onto 65 medals, which equals their performance as hosts nine years ago and is their second-most successful Olympics overseas after Rio 2016.

UK Sport had set a target of between 45 and 70 medals in Japan with expectations floating around the 50-52 medal mark, including 14 golds, but Britain’s Olympians survived a host of setbacks, such as Covid-19 issues that ruled gold medal hopeful Amber Hill out of the Games before the start, injury concerns for Dina Asher-Smith, Adam Gemili, and Katarina Johnson-Thompson, and the shock first-round defeat for Jade Jones in the taekwondo event.

Great Britain’s medal targets were revised down by UK Sport to allow for the “extraordinary circumstances” facing athletes and staff in the lead-up to the delayed 2020 Games.

The governing body confirmed success would be measured in a “broader, and more holistic way” than just medal total.

Kenny and Price’s medals mean GB sits fourth in the medal table in terms of golds, with 22. At the time of writing the USA have 39 golds, China 38, and Japan 27.

If the table is sorted on total medals won, Team GB leapfrogs Japan, who have a total of 58, but the Russian Olympic Committee’s 71 sees them overtake Japan and Britain.

The US leads the way with 113 medals in total, with China on 88.

