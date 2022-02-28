Former Scotland athletes sought to help Commonwealth Games bid in Birmingham 2022

Birmingham Library where the Birmingham 2022 countdown clock is displayed counting down until this summer's Commonwealth Games. (Photo by Miles Willis/Getty Images for Birmingham 2022)

Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) are working with the independent research think tank Observatory for Sport in Scotland to survey all current and former Games athletes on their needs and the support they received to compete for their country.

Jon Doig, CGS Chief Executive, commented: “Our focus is on how we can give our athletes the best possible preparation for the Games, and work with partners and their support teams to ensure they can maximise their potential to achieve success on the world stage and continue to inspire future generations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have fantastic athletes from communities all over Scotland, and a wide variety of backgrounds, and we saw recently their quality with the success in Tokyo and Beijing. This survey is designed to further understand key issues facing the athletes and where we can focus our support prior to, and after the Birmingham Games.

“The survey is being run by the Observatory for Sport in Scotland, and all responses will be anonymised so we can get genuine honest insight. We would appeal to all current and former athletes to take part and share their thoughts, because every comment we receive will help to improve the chances of success for our athletes in Birmingham and future Games.”

The 2022 Games begin in Birmingham on July 28.

To take part in the survey, contact OSS Research Officer Ryan Brown at [email protected]