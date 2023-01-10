Super Bowl LVII, or 57, is almost upon us, as the NFL’s American football extravagansa once more lands on our TV screens.

From top left, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, and Jalen Hurts of the Philidelphia Eagles.

Many of us will be taking the Monday morning off work, after a late night of over-indulgence while we watch the pinnacle of American sporting prowess and showbusiness. The drama, the excitement, the glamour, and all the usual American razzmatazz will be on full display in a full media spectacle. Are you going to a Super Bowl party? How will you watch it? When is it on? Don’t worry, we’ve got your covered with everything you need to know.

When is Super Bowl XVII?

Super Bowl 57 kicks off on the evening of Sunday, February 12. It was previously held each year during the first week in February, however a recent change to the regular season schedule meant that an extra game was added, which pushed the Super Bowl back by a week.

What time is Super Bowl XVII kick off UK time?

While the big game will kick off at around 4:30pm local time, this is 11:30pm in the UK, so you may want to take the Monday morning off for a lie in.

Where is Super Bowl XVII being held?

In 2023 the Super Bowl will be held at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, who this year did not make the playoffs and won’t be appearing.

Who is playing in Super Bowl XVII?

The two teams taking part in the Super Bowl is still to be determined, and will be decided by the playoffs, which are currently underway. The NFL is split into two groups, the National Football Conference (NFC), and the American Football Conference (AFC). During the playoffs, each group plays among themselves until all other teams are eliminated, so that each conference produces a champion. The Super Bowl will be played between the NFC Champion and the AFC Champion. The playoff rounds include, the wildcards, the divisional championships, followed by the conference championships – effectively the semi-finals.

What are the Super Bowl XVII betting odds?

The two scariest teams in the NFC right now are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, having the most impressive records in the conference. But the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills of the AFC are more favoured by the bookies. However, look for these odds to change as teams are eliminated.

NFC Champion odds

Philadelphia Eagles: Paddy Power: 11/8. Betfair: 11/8. Skybet: 13/8

San Francisco 49ers: Paddy Power: 15/8. Betfair: 15/8. Skybet: 15/8

Dallas Cowboys: Paddy Power: 11/2. Betfair: 11/2. Skybet: 11/2.

Minnesota Vikings: Paddy Power: 10/1. Betfair: 10/1. Skybet: 12/1.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Paddy Power: 10/1. Betfair: 10/1. Skybet: 11/1.

New York Giants: Paddy Power: 20/1. Betfair: 20/1. Skybet: 22/1

Seattle Seahawks: Paddy Power 25/1. Betfair: 25/1. Skybet: 28/1.

AFC Champion odds

Kansas City Chiefs: Paddy Power: 6/4. Betfair: 6/4. Skybet: 6/4.

Buffalo Bills: Paddy Power: 2/1. Betfair: 2/1. Skybet: 2/1.

Cincinnati Bengals: Paddy Power: 4/1. Betfair: 4/1. Skybet: 9/2.

Los Angeles Chargers: Paddy Power: 10/1. Betfair: 10/1. Skybet: 11/1.

Baltimore Ravens: Paddy Power: 16/1. Betfair: 16/1. Skybet: 20/1.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Paddy Power: 20/1. Betfair: 20/1. Skybet: 20/1.

Miami Dolphins: Paddy Power: 25/1. Betfair 25/1. Skybet: 28/1.

Super Bowl XVII winner odds

Kansas City Chiefs: Paddy Power: 3/1. Betfair: 3/1. Skybet: 3/1

Buffalo Bills: Paddy Power: 4/1. Betfair: 4/1. Skybet: 4/1.

San Francisco 49ers: Paddy Power: 5/1. Betfair: 5/1. Skybet: 9/2

Philadelphia Eagles: Paddy Power: 5/1. Betfair: 5/1. Skybet: 5/1.

Cincinnati Bengals: Paddy Power: 7/1. Betfair: 7/1. Skybet: 8/1.

Dallas Cowboys: Paddy Power: 12/1. Betfair: 12/1. Skybet: 12/1.

When will we know who is playing in Super Bowl XVII?

When the semi-finals, or conference championships have taken place, the two remaining teams will play each other. In 2023 these games will take place on Saturday, January 29.

Who is playing the Super Bowl XVII halftime show?

In the past, the Super Bowl halftime show has had a dazzling array of stars to help bring the glamour to the occasion, and this year is no different.

Previously we’ve had Prince, The Weekend, Tom Petty, Snoop Dogg, Beyonce, Maroon 5, Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Bruce Springsteen to name but a few.

This year Rihanna will take to the stage, but don’t be fooled. These shows often feature a few surprise guests who pitch in to help out on the odd song or two.

How can I watch Super Bowl XVII in the UK?