Sun shines down on an exciting Racewall night

Summer came to the Cowdenbeath Racewall on Saturday and as a result the stock car racing turned out to be fast and full of excitement.

Amongst those racing in the ORCi Stock Rods were the British Champion Justin Washer and Adam Daniels whilst Dean McGill and Stuart McKinnon had raced over in Northern Ireland on Friday.

Local drivers racing included Stuart Wedderburn (Leven), Kris Simpson (Methil), David Rogerson (Methil), Liam McGill (Dysart), Dean McGill (East Wemyss) and David Dignan (Leven).

The first race was for the Gordon Ross Memorial trophy and the grid was a closed one with Jonathan Howe on pole position with Leon Stewart alongside and double winner James Gray on row three, Gray had problems as the grid was being formed and had to replace a distributor cap before the car would run.

When the green flag dropped Stewart made the better of the starts to lead from Howe and Stuart Wedderburn whilst both Michael Bethune and L. McGill had also made good starts and were soon moving through the field.

Gray made up a couple of place to appear in second with Bethune moving into third but had Cameron Doak not that far adrift.

Gray was slowly closing in on Stewart but lap13 proved to be unlucky for the leader who was delayed whilst trying to lap back markers and before he could Gray was in the lead.

There weren’t many changes after that with Gray going through to make it a hat-trick of wins leading home Stewart, Bethune and L. McGill. D. McGill and Wedderburn were sixth and seventh respectively.

In the heats which followed L. McGill won the first from Bethune, Gunby and Dignan. Wedderburn finished seventh.

Heat two went to Bethune from L. McGill and Daniels. D. McGill crossed the line fifth and Wedderburn tenth.

The National Hot Rods were racing in their second World Championship qualifying round with Craig MacLaren back in action.

Heat one saw Gordon Alexander go through to win from Ian Donaldson and Kenny Purdie. Heat two ended with Purdie winning from Alexander and Donaldson.

When the final started Purdie made the better of the start to lead from Alexander and Donaldson and over the next few laps the three of them ran nose to tail with Purdie fending off Alexander’s challenges whilst Donaldson kept watch. Purdie drifted wide as he ran into trouble and that allowed Alexander through into the lead.

As the laps dwindled Alexander began to ease away from Donaldson before taking the chequer and winning the Turner trophy with John Sibbald in third spot.

This Saturday the 1300 saloons take top billing as the race in the final of their Gold Roof Series.