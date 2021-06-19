Strathclyde Sirens captain Gia Abernethy. Picture: Ben Lumley/Netball Super League

It’s the final qualifying round of the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague and although the final four play-off spots are now out of reach for the Scots side it has been a season of progress.

The Sirens kicked off this year’s campaign against Thunder back in February and although they started the game well, the final score was 36-53 in favour of the defending champions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, with a full season behind them and ten wins and two draws under their belt, Sirens hope to finish their best ever league campaign by taking a major scalp in London on Sunday.

Karen Atkinson, Strathclyde Sirens technical director, said: “Hearing the news this week that regardless of the result on Sunday we can’t make the top four was tough to take, but we are determined as a group to finish the season on a high.

“Thunder are a quality outfit, super clinical and consistent, so we know we need to bring the best version of ourselves as both individuals and a team on Sunday. The belief within the squad is there and we aim to finish as high up the ladder as we possibly can and do ourselves and the Sirens Tribe proud.”

Sirens captain Gia Abernethy is looking forward to seeing how much the team has grown this season when they take on Thunder at the Copper Box.

“Round 1 against Thunder feels like a long time ago and to think how much we’ve developed both as a team in our units and individually makes this final round very exciting for us,” said Abernethy. “We want to showcase the growth of the squad, and although there were glimpses of our skill in our last match up against Thunder, we are very much looking forward to taking on one of the best teams in the league.”

Manchester Thunder v Strathclyde Sirens is on SkySports.com at 2pm on Sunday. Follow @SirensNetball on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

A message from the Editor: