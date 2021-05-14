Strathclyde Sirens aiming to take the sting out of Wasps Netball at the Copper Box

Nicola McCleery in action for the Strathclyde Sirens.

Sirens were made to work hard for the points against Surrey Storm last week after a fiercely contested first half, before excellent individual performances from shooters Niamh McCall and Emma Barrie allowed the Scottish side to ultimately run away with the match 52-39.

Hoping to bring their second half display to Wasps Netball in London this week, the Sirens will have their work cut out as they take on a West Midlands side buzzing with confidence after their latest win at the weekend, which cemented their fourth place in the current league table.

However, having played each other already in March where both teams shared the points after a thrilling contest, the Sirens know that it’s anyone’s game.

Nicola McCleery in action for the Sirens against Severn Stars earlier this season.

Looking ahead to the tie against Wasps, Karen Atkinson, Strathclyde Sirens’ technical director, said: “This weekend is an exciting one for us, as we get to play Wasps for the second time this season. The first time we played Wasps it was a draw - a fantastic result - but we knew that a win was possible.

“We have improved massively since that outing, particularly in our ability to get more attempts on the board, and we are excited to test ourselves again against one of the top four.”

Reflecting on the defiant mood in the Scottish camp, Strathclyde Sirens wing attack Nicola McCleery believes the side have what it takes to bring a win back up to Glasgow with them on Sunday evening.

The Sirens vice-captain said: “The team are very excited for our contest against Wasps this coming Sunday. We know that it’s going to be another tough encounter and a physical battle for the full 48 minutes, but we can’t wait for the challenge.

“With our previous game resulting in a draw, this one is certainly all to play for. We have trained well this week, we are staying focussed on our processes and are looking forward to performing this Sunday.”