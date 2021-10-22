Everything you need to know about the Stirling Marathon 2021 (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After well over a year of spending most of our time indoors due to the pandemic, 2022 is finally seeing the return of sporting events across the UK.

With many looking closer to home for opportunities to have fun while keeping fit and enjoying the outdoors, the Stirling Scottish Marathon is one such opportunity set to take place this upcoming autumn.

The Stirling Marathon will be held on Sunday May 15, 2022, with runners able to enjoy the city’s rich history as they make their way to the finish line.

Measuring 26.2miles in total, the journey begins in Scotland’s oldest Royal Park – The King’s Park – with runners soon approaching the perimeter of the 17th Century ornamental gardens at the King’s Knot where the Scottish coronation of Charles I was held in 1633.

In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about the Stirling Marathon.

Dates and times for races

For the full 26.2m long Stirling Marathon, the start time will be on Sunday May 15 at 8.30am.

The half marathon has a later start time of 9.45am.

For those looking to the Stirling Marathon as an opportunity for some weekend family fun, the Family Run will be held on Saturday May 14, with children aged 3 and above able to join their parents or guardians in the race.

The family run is free to enter, with participants also having the option to raise money for UK charity, Cash for Kids, which supports disadvantaged children living in the local area.

The Junior Run will also be held on the Saturday for those aged nine to 15 and offers a great experience for the younger members of the family. There are prizes for the first three boys and girls in each age group.

The Stirling 5k forms a key part of the Stirling Marathon Festival and takes placed at the Kings Park on the day before the marathon and is a perfect warm up for the main event.

The full list of dates and start times for different races are:

Sunday May 15

Full Marathon: 8.30am

Half Marathon: 9.45am

Saturday May 14

Family Run: 9am

Junior Run: 10am

5km: 11.15am

What facilities are provided for runners?

There will be a baggage drop available for runners to use, which organisers recommend getting too early to avoid longer waits closer to start times as it has a one in, one out policy.

This will be situated within the Kings Park Event Village.

12 water and nutrition stations will also be located across both half and full marathon routes.

How do I get my results?

Organisers have said that results will be texted to runners within an hour of finishing the race, with results also available to look at online after the marathon is complete.

What can I win?

While all finishing in the full and half marathon will receive a Stirling Marathon T-shirt and bespoke custom medal upon completing their race, there are also cash prizes up for grabs.

Over £10,000 prize money is available to win, with £2000 on offer for those who come first for men and women.

Those coming in second place will receive £1000.

Entries are currently still open and will close on August 31.

To enter and find out more, visit: https://www.thestirlingmarathon.co.uk/

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.