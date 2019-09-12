Steve Hislop memorial meeting this weekend

The final rounds of the Scottish Motorcycle Racing and Melville Club Championships take place this weekend at East Fortune Race Circuit.

There’s a record entry of over 200 bikes and sidecars competing in the two-day meeting – which culminates with the 17-lap Steve Hislop Trophy Race, held annually in memory of one of Scotland’s greatest racers.

There is a beautiful glass trophy for the winner of the weekend’s fastest 32 riders randomly placed on the grid, while there will also be a large prize fund to be awarded to the first four home.

Steve Hislop began his racing career at East Fortune and later became Scottish and British Champion and was a multiple Isle of Man TT winner. He was tragically killed in a helicopter crash 16 years ago near his home town of Hawick.

At the Classic TT, the fact this was the 30th year since Hislop broke the 120mph lap at the TT on the Isle of Man was celebrated.

Last year’s recipient of the trophy, Haddington’s Paul McClung, who currently races in the British Superbike series, will be making a welcome return to the circuit and hoping to hang on to the Hislop silverware.

The Scottish Superbike Championship title has already been settled, as Greg Gilfillin has sufficient points to prevent him being caught by his closest rivals.

Formula 600 Champion is Sam Munro who is also too far ahead in the points to be beaten. Torquil Paterson currently leads the Scottish Lightweights class and is 85 points ahead of Logan Turner. Keith Shepherd and Jodie Chalk will be battling it out in the CB500 class.

As well as the Hislop Trophy race, a packed race programme is promised, including Superbikes, Formula 600, Scottish Lightweights, F125, Pre-Injection, CB500, Post Classics and a good grid of Sidecars.

Race commentary, banter and guest and rider interviews will be courtesy of Ian ‘Mose’ Hutchinson and Ian Robertson.

With a lengthy programme to get through, practice and qualifying will start at 9am on both days. Admission is £10 for adults, with no charge for seniors and accompanied children, and everyone is welcome in the paddock.