Steph Davis confirmed for Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham marathon

Despite being relatively new to marathon running, Davis took on the distance at last year's Tokyo Olympics and finished 39th in 2:36.33. This time is looking forward to sharing the 26.3miles in Birmingham – her first Commonwealth Games.

“My last major marathon was in Japan last year, which was an incredible experience. But due to Covid we had to travel solo, so I am excited that my next major competition will be closer to home so my family and friends can watch roadside and soak it all in with me.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have been training at home for the last couple of months and I’m really looking forward to building the volume and intensity over the next 14 weeks with my new coach Tim George.”

The women’s marathon will take place on Saturday, July 30.