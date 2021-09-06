Sport on the Sofa: US Open, NFL, Glasgow City and Billy Gilmour - don't sleep in

Well, maybe Andy was only half to blame given the length of Stefanos Tsitsipas’ toilet breaks which were opportune moments for a quick cat-nap before the return of serve.
The United States was a fitting description for those of us on the morning after the night before after staying up on a school-night to watch until the angry end. And beware, more bleary eyes – and transatlantic tournaments – are on the way this week.
Emma Raducanu is still in it to win it and back on court this Monday night. But it’s pretty likely if you’re tuning in to Amazon Prime on Sunday you’ll be seeing Novak Djokovic, again. It’s a £7.99 monthly subscription and there’s plenty other sports options if the tennis isn’t your bag – or just too late – though matches can be watched on demand too.
Also on Prime is the All or Nothing documentary series focusing on NFL franchises. The cameras will already be rolling and preview coverage is reaching a crescendo right about now. Sky Sports, who have the UK rights to the NFL, have rebranded one of their channels dedicated to America’s game this month and they’ll be showing the first matches.
Be warned. Tuning in live is another late one too.
The first game of the American football season starts at 1.20am on Friday morning when Dallas Cowboys travel to Superbowl winners Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sky Sports NFL. Then it’s Sunday for Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs.
Now speaking of football (real football!), it’ll be back to domestics for the mens’ game after the internationals finish up this week.
Scotland face Austria in Vienna on Tuesday live, as usual, on Sky Sports and Kris Boyd, James McFadden and Eilidh Barbour are afforded longer build-up from 7pm until kick-off at 7.45pm – a much more suitable time for Harvey Gilmour to make school in the morning after watching big brother Billy boss it.
England will also be on terrestrial against Poland with ITV showing their qualifier 24 hours later. Northern Ireland and Wales are on Sky.
A free-to-air alternative on Wednesday comes on BBC Alba when Glasgow City face Servette at Broadwood in the women’s Champions League, second round second leg. Never mind staying up late, you might need to stop work early because it’s a 3.10pm kick off.
The women’s game has been given a broadcasting jump-start this season with Sky showing action from England and here, highlights of the SWPL will be on BBC Scotland every Monday at 7pm.
There's also plenty of regular season men’s football on screen. Sky Sports have Rangers at St Johnstone on Saturday lunchtime, while Napoli v Juventus at tea-time on BT Sport looks the best from the rest of Europe.
From New York, Florida, Vienna, Warsaw and Naples – there’s another big event being televised throughout this week too – although not quite as close to home as Perth and Cumbernauld, yet.
ITV4 is showing various stages of the Tour of Britain throughout the week. Starting in Cornwall it will progress north over the coming days with the peloton travelling from Hawick to Edinburgh on Saturday. Perfect timing for Sunday’s final reaching Aberdeen just in time for the tennis.
Sweet dreams.