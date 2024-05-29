Specsavers Gyle sponsor Edinburgh paralympic sportsman
Ross Noble, a member of Visually Impaired Bowls Scotland and the Bowls Scotland Para Team, will be representing Scotland at the Visually Impaired Home Nations, the National Championships, and the Para British Isles tournaments throughout the rest of the year.
Para or Visually Impaired tournaments require the players themselves to fund their own travel and accommodation expenses. When the team at the Specsavers Gyle Centre store heard about Ross’ sponsorship efforts, they were more than happy to help him achieve his dreams.
Store Director Ian Hobson, says: ‘We are very proud to be supporting a local member of the community. Ross is an incredibly talented and determined individual, so we were delighted to be able to help him on his journey.
‘I have no doubt Ross will excel at the tournaments, and we’re all looking forward to cheering him on from his hometown.
Ross added: ‘I’m thrilled Specsavers Gyle Centre were able to provide me with their incredibly generous sponsorship. Thanks to them, I am able to represent Scottish talent around the UK, and I’ll be proud to wear the Specsavers logo when I play.’