Specsavers Gyle sponsor Edinburgh paralympic sportsman

A local opticians and audiologists have provided sponsorship for a visually impaired man from Edinburgh to participate in a handful of upcoming bowls tournaments.

Ross Noble, a member of Visually Impaired Bowls Scotland and the Bowls Scotland Para Team, will be representing Scotland at the Visually Impaired Home Nations, the National Championships, and the Para British Isles tournaments throughout the rest of the year.

Para or Visually Impaired tournaments require the players themselves to fund their own travel and accommodation expenses. When the team at the Specsavers Gyle Centre store heard about Ross’ sponsorship efforts, they were more than happy to help him achieve his dreams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Store Director Ian Hobson, says: ‘We are very proud to be supporting a local member of the community. Ross is an incredibly talented and determined individual, so we were delighted to be able to help him on his journey.

(L-R) Craig Daker, Ross Noble, and Ian Hobson.

‘I have no doubt Ross will excel at the tournaments, and we’re all looking forward to cheering him on from his hometown.