Sir Jackie Stewart, 85, drives F1 car one last time in support of dementia charity

Former Formula One champion Jackie Stewart drives his original car before the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix | AP

The three-time world champion drove the Sakhir circuit in his 1973 championship-winning Tyrell

Sir Jackie Stewart drove a Formula One car for what he believes will be the final time at the Bahrain Grand Prix wearing a special helmet signed by every living champion.

The three-time world champion drove the Sakhir circuit in his 1973 championship-winning Tyrell, in honour of his charity Race Against Dementia.

The unique helmet will be used to raise money for the charity set up by Stewart, 85, in 2016, after his wife Helen began suffering from the disease.

As first revealed by the Daily Mail, the helmet was signed by seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher with the aid of his wife Corinna.

Schumacher had a skiing accident in the French Alps in December 2013 where he hit his head on a rock and suffered a near-fatal brain injury.

Schumacher, now 56, has been kept out of public view ever since, with only a handful of visitors allowed inside the family home near Lake Geneva in Switzerland, where he is receiving round-the-clock medical care.

Stewart told reporters, including the PA news agency, that it was likely to be the final time he got behind the wheel of an F1 car.

“I would have thought that’s it,” he said. “It was one idea that came from my sons actually, not from me, because of Race Against Dementia.

“You don’t forget where first gear, fifth gear is. The car felt wonderful.

“I mean, we didn’t go fast, but the whole feeling of the car was great.”

Stewart’s youngest son Mark, who is chair of the trustees of Race Against Dementia, revealed it took a year to get all 20 former champions to sign the helmet.

“We know we have something very valuable here,” he said.

“And you know, at the end of the season we might be able to get a new world champion to sign on top of it.

“There’s different schools of thought (on what to do with it). Somewhere just to keep it and just tour it and do stuff with it, but as long as it raises money that’s the main thing.

“It’s a special thing. And you know, to get my father together with his helmet and his 1973 world championship car is unique and a real special moment.