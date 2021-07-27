Simone Biles: Why has US superstar dropped out of Tokyo Olympics 2020 gymnastics team event?

Simone Biles withdrew from the artistic gymnastics women's team event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

What happened?

Biles misjudged her opening vault, scoring 13.766, the lowest of the first rotation, before leaving the floor briefly with the US team trainer.

Although the 24-year-old returned, she put on her tracksuit and did not compete again as the Americans finished second to win the silver medal.

Simone Biles, right, speaks with her USA teammates. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

US reserve Jordan Chiles stepped in to replace Biles, but the US were trailing the Russian Olympic Committee by a relatively wide 2.500 points after two of the four rotations. The Russians went on to win gold and Great Britain won a shock bronze, their first women’s team gymnastics medal since 1928.

It’s the first time the US have failed to win women’s team gold since Beijing 2008.

Not a physical injury

The US team, including Biles, then attended a press conference where the 24-year-old said her decision to withdraw was not due to physical injury. Instead, the four-time Olympic champion said that she was concerned the stress she was enduring was compromising her team’s medal chances.

Simone Biles, right, and team-mate Jordan Chiles celebrate on the podium after the USA won Olympic silver in the artistic gymnastics women's team final. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Left shaking and stressed

Biles said she did not feel mentally right and it was a situation she had never experience before. “Today has been really stressful,” she said. “We had a workout this morning. It went OK. And then just that five-and-a-half-hour wait, I was just like, shaking. I could barely nap.

“I’ve just never felt like this going into a competition before. And I tried to go out here and have fun and warm up in the back when a little bit better. But then once I came out here, I was like, no, [the] mental is not there. So I just need to let the girls do it and focus on myself.”

What happens now?

Biles is the reigning world and Olympic all-around champion and was bidding for a record six gold medals in Tokyo. That chance has now gone and it remains to be seen if she will want to take part in the individual competitions to follow. She is scheduled to defend her title in the all-around final on Thursday. She also qualified for all four event finals later in the Games.

‘More to life than gymnastics’

Tuesday’s events have once again highlighted the huge pressure sports starts find themselves under and Biles will now take stock before deciding her next move.