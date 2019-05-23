Showjumping rewards for Central Scotland Academy riding ace Emma Woods

Teenage showjumper Emma Woods has been rewarded for her equine excellence and named the NAF Shining Star for May.

She was picked out Central Scotland Academy co-ordinator Lorraine Kennedy and lead coach Aileen Craig after eight years riding at the Academy.

The 15-year-old, from Falkirk, will receive NAF products to use on the ponies she looks after, including the Himalayan Salt Lick and Silky Mane and Tail D-Tangler.

She said: “It’s a great feeling to look back and realise how far I have progressed in the last eight years of being an academy member.

“Everything that I have learned in my lessons and taken home to practice has really paid off.

“I am aiming to make the Debut Teams at the Home Pony shows this summer and to be placed at the British Showjumping National Championships – that would end my pony career on a high.”

Emma has been riding two ponies – Hazel and Hattie – and took both to the Royal Highland Show last year, and Emma has qualified again for this year’s event.

Co-ordinator Lorraine Kennedy added: “Emma has shown a huge amount of commitment and dedication even when times have been not been straightforward.

“The effort that Emma has put in over the years is now being rewarded with tremendous results with two ponies she brought on herself; Kinx Unique Amethyst (also known as Hazel) had very little British Showjumping experience and Harradene Jade (known as Hattie) was a much younger and less experienced when she took on the rides.”

Aileen added “Emma is just a pleasure to coach. She is interactive with questions and discussions about her plans and what she would like to develop and achieve.

“I have watched her mature over the years at the academy into a lovely rider and a focussed competitor.

“I hope she does well in her final year on ponies and I will look forward to watching her progress into senior competition.”

The NAF Shining Star Award is for members of a Junior Academy who have shown a great deal of commitment, progression and outstanding behaviour along with their riding ability and much more. Riders are nominated by their lead coach, and then judged and awarded by NAF to one person each month.