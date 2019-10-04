Shooter Seonaid McIntosh takes top trophy at Scottish Sports Awards

Seonaid McIntosh was last night named Scottish Sportsperson of the Year after an outstanding season in which the shooter became the first British woman ever to win an individual ISSF World Championship title.

McIntosh lifted the Emirates Lonsdale Trophy at the Team Scotland Scottish Sports Awards at Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

After being named Female Athlete of the Year, McIntosh joined past winners such as Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Andy Murray and Dame Katherine Grainger in taking the top award.

She made history last September by taking World Championships gold with a perfect last shot of 10.9 in the 50m Rifle Prone final, anchored Britain to their first-ever team medal in the event and secured a Tokyo 2020 Olympic place for Team GB in the Rifle 3 Positions.

At World Cups this year she won first-ever medals for a British female athlete including silver and gold in 50m Rifle 3 Positions and silver in the 10m Air Rifle. A subsequent world record and rise to World and European No 1 in the most recent rankings have capped a fantastic year.

Seonaid’s success came on a superb night for the McIntosh family, as Seonaid’s father and coach Donald McIntosh took the Coach of the Year award. Alongside Seonaid’s phenomenal record, Donald also coached elder daughter Jen to a fitting farewell performance as she won World Championships bronze in the Women’s Rifle Prone team event alongside Seonaid and Zoe Bruce.