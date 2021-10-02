Shinty: Skye face selection dilemma ahead of Cup final against Beauly

Another busy weekend of shinty ahead

Skye boss Kenny MacLeod must decide whether to start John Gillies who has recovered from concussion whilst Beauly youngster Euan McCormick has earned rave reviews this season.

After winning the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup for the first time a fortnight ago, Kinlochshiel return to action and are aiming for what would be an inaugural cottages.com MacTavish Cup success. However they first need to get past Caberfeidh in their semi-final at Castle Leod. ‘Shiel will check on Ali Nixon’s fitness whilst Caberfeidh’s Connor MacGregor is banned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kilmallie boss Martin Stewart introduced four debutants in last week’s win at Skye and will be tempted to keep the same squad for the Mowi League A derby with Lochaber at the Canal Parks.

Kingussie’s Savio Genini could return for their Mowi League B clash at Strathglass. Strath’ skipper Josh Fraser starts a two-match suspension. Lovat are unable to field