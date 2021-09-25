Shinty: Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup final places at stake

It's another big weekend of shinty. Pic: Neil G Paterson

Daniel Sloss should return for the Oban side following a shoulder muscle injury.

Oliver MacRae misses Glasgow Mid Argyll’s semi-final against Kyles Athletic at Peterson Park. Thomas Whyte is out injured for Kyles.

Fort William and Glenurquhart vie for a place in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup semi-finals at An Aird. Fort’s Calum Shepherd is ruled out with a broken knuckle but Alexander MacMillan could return following a calf strain.

Beauly meet Bute at Ballachulish with place against Skye in next weekend’s Alvance British Aluminium Balliemore Cup Final in Fort William at stake.

Ross Gordon has recovered from a hand injury for Skye’s Mowi Senior League A clash with Kilmallie in Portree. Kilmallie’s Innes Blackhall is banned but keeper Shane Gillies is available again.

There is a Badenoch derby between Newtonmore and Kingussie in Mowi Senior League B. Newtonmore’s Max Campbell is suspended whilst Robert Mabon is back for the visitors.

Beaten Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup finalists Lovat are unable to fulfil their match against Caberfeidh.

Aberdour entertain Oban Celtic in Mowi Senior League C.