Shinty: Oban Camanachd and Kyles Athletic set up final clash

Oban Camanachd have a final to look forward to.

Malcolm Clark scored twice and Andrew MacCuish and Daniel Cameron the others as the Oban side beat Inveraray 4-0 in their semi-final whilst Rupert Williamson and doubles from Luke Thornton and Innes MacDonald gave Kyles a 5-0 victory at Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Lachie Shaw grabbed a hat-trick as Fort William defeated Glenurquhart 6-0 to reach the cottages.com MacTavish Cup semi-finals. Lewis Morrison, Victor Smith and Arran MacPhee also netted.

Beauly will play Skye in next week’s Alvance British Aluminium Balliemore Cup Final after beating Bute 7-0. Robbie Brindle and Ross Forbes both scored twice with David MacLean, Jack MacDonald and an own goal also counting.

Martyn Cameron, Daniel Stewart and Stuart Callison were on target as Kilmallie edged Skye 3-2 in their Mowi League A clash. Somhairle MacDonald and Taylor Matheson replied.

James Falconer and Dylan Borthwick scored as Kingussie won 2-0 in their Mowi League B derby at Newtonmore.

Beaten Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup finalists Lovat were unable to fulfil their match against Caberfeidh.