Shinty: Glasgow Mid Argyll have luxury of full squad for cup clash with Bute

It's another big weekend of shinty. Pic: Neil G Paterson

GMA have a full squad for the first time this season with former Kinlochshiel duo Oliver MacRae and John Don MacKenzie returning. Kyles Athletic await the winners.

Inveraray and Oban Celtic hope to clinch a semi-final spot against Oban Camanachd when they clash at the Winterton. The hosts must decide whether to keep veteran Garry MacPherson in their side after he performed so well against Skye last week. Oban Celtic have not played for five weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fort William and Skye Camanachd have a rearranged Mowi League A meeting at An Aird. The Fort have been boosted by Sean Cruickshank’s return whilst Skye defender John Gillies remains out with concussion.

Kingussie look to put the disappointment of last week’s Camanachd Cup semi-final exit behind them as they welcome Caberfeidh to the Dell. Caberfeidh’s Connor MacGregor is suspended.

Newtonmore’s Max Campbell is banned for the trip to Cannich to play Strathglass.

The cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter-final between Fort William and Glenurquhart as well as the league meetings between Kilmallie and Kinlochshiel, Skye and Lochaber, Beauly and Lovat and Aberdour and Oban Camanachd are all postponed.