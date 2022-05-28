Camanachd Cup holders Kinlochshiel are safely through.

Ruaridh Anderson put Kingussie ahead, but Jack MacDonald levelled. Beauly thought they had won it through Ross Forbes a minute before the end of stoppage time, only for Savio Genini to make it 2-2 in injury time. Kingussie won the shoot-out 5-4.

Holders Kinlochshiel are safely through to the quarter-finals, crushing Caberfeidh 7-0. Jordan Fraser, John MacRae and Keith MacRae all scored twice with youngster Archie MacRae getting the other.

Max Campbell twice had Newtonmore ahead against Lovat but Fraser Heath’s hat-trick gave Lovat a 3-2 victory.

Four-goal Ross Campbell helped Oban Camanachd win 9-0 at Lochaber. Daniel MacVicar, Daniel Madej, Louie MacFarlane, Connor Howe and Scott Robertson also netted.

Scott MacDonald, Ross MacRae’s penalty and Finan Kennedy gave Kyles Athletic a 3-0 victory against Fort William.

James Pringle sent Skye Camanachd on the way to a 5-1 win over Strathglass. Jordan Murchison and Taylor Matheson hit doubles with Penri Jones replying.